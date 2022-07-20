Newcastle United man wants to stay at the club despite interest from the Championship

Elliot Anderson has admitted he wants to stay at Newcastle United this summer despite strong loan interest from the Championship.

Anderson, 19, spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

The young midfielder featured in 21 League Two games, scoring eight and assisting five.

Anderson holds incredible versatility. The Scottish prospect can fill in across the midfield and attack and his goal return is nothing short of impressive.

The 19-year-old has attracted interest from a host of second-tier clubs this summer including West Brom, Stoke City and Luton Town, with the Magpies reportedly ready to send him back out on loan.

Now though, speaking to the Shields Gazette on what he wants next year, Anderson said:

“I want to be here.

“I want to force my way into the team, but, I guess, that’s the club’s decision. I’ve just got to work as hard as I can on the pitch, and see what happens.”

Manager Eddie Howe was reportedly taking a closer look at Anderson before deciding on his future this summer, and it appears Anderson is keen to impress and remain in black and white this coming season.

An exciting prospect…

Anderson has already demonstrated a natural ability to contribute from anywhere and the youngster has already featured for Scotland’s U21 side.

Newcastle United’s team is getting stronger and stronger and in turn, it will make first-team action harder to come by next year.

This means Anderson may be benefited more from going out on loan and being allowed to play consistently to progress his development.

The clubs interested in the Scot’s services likely won’t stop their pursuit due to these comments, but it may mean a deal takes longer to complete as Howe assesses the youngster’s chances in the senior side. Anderson has already admitted he would be happy to go out on loan.

There is no doubt Anderson has a future at Newcastle United, but he may need another loan move to ready him for the demands of the Premier League.

The new campaign begins in less than two weeks and for Anderson to hit the ground running, Newcastle United need to make a decision soon.