Middlesbrough make enquiries for Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City duo, report claims

Middlesbrough have made enquiries about Championship duo Sam Gallagher and Antoine Semenyo, reports claim.

Middlesbrough’s search for a new striker this summer has been well-documented.

Names like Dwight Gayle and Adam Armstrong have been mentioned, but now it’s claimed that Boro are looking at names in the Championship.

Chris Wilder is said to want ‘at least three’ new strikers this summer, and his Middlesbrough side are said to have made enquiries for Blackburn striker Gallagher and Bristol City striker Semenyo.

Gallagher, a former Southampton striker, scored nine goals and assisted three in 37 league outings for Blackburn Rovers last season, having scored eight and six respectively in the Championship campaigns before that.

Semenyo meanwhile scored eight and assisted 12 in 31 Championship outings for a struggling Bristol City side last time round.

His form landed him in transfer headlines going into this summer with the likes of Celtic and West Ham having both been closely linked.

Semenyo though is said to be sidelined right now.

Ambitious Boro…

Gallagher has had his critics at Ewood Park. Last season though he put in a good shift, scoring a decent amount of goals alongside Rovers’ top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz.

And Semenyo had a good season last time round too. His form landed him in the Ghana national side and made him the target of some big clubs, so a Middlesbrough move for him might be too ambitious.

A move for Gallagher could be more realistic, and Boro could yet have some money to spend with Djed Spence’s move to Spurs having now been confirmed.

But Wilder certainly needs to add some goals to his ranks before the start of the new season, with Middlesbrough getting underway v West Brom later this month.