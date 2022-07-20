League Two club set to win race for left-sided star also eyed by Reading, Rochdale

Rangers recruited Maxwell back in the summer of 2019 following his departure from Falkirk and he remained at Ibrox until his departure this summer.

He has enjoyed success in the Scottish Championship before, managing seven goals and six assists in 60 games while mainly featuring as a left-back. Now, it seems the versatile 20-year-old is heading for the Football League.

According to Football Scotland, Maxwell is set to complete a move to League Two club Doncaster Rovers.

The move comes amid interest from Championship side Reading and Rovers’ League Two rivals Rochdale. The Crewe-born talent has been on trial at the Keepmoat Stadium this summer and now, it looks as though he will be staying for keeps.

It will mark the first time Maxwell has played south of the border as he looks to test himself outside of Scotland for the first time.

A smart addition…

Should Maxwell’s move to Doncaster Rovers go through, it will be clever bit of business for Gary McSheffrey’s side.

The youngster still has the best years of his career ahead of him and given that he has already spent time with the club this summer, he will already be acclimatised to life with the League Two club somewhat.

His versatility will be of great value over the course of the gruelling EFL campaign and it will be hoped he can maximise his potential and continue his development at the Keepmoat.

It’s a low-risk move for the club and it could prove to have a high reward after winning the race for his services.