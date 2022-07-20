League One striker’s transfer saga takes another twist as Blackpool end pursuit

Blackpool will no longer be signing Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop, a report from the Blackpool Gazette has said.

Blackpool looked to have hijacked Portsmouth‘s proposed deal for Bishop at the start of the week.

It seemed as though the Tangerines had a deal for the 25-year-old Accrington Stanley man wrapped up after matching Pompey’s bid of £500,000 for the striker. However, now, a new report from the Blackpool Gazette has said his move to the Championship is off.

The Seasiders are no longer pursuing a deal for Bishop, marking yet another surprise twist in the saga surrounding the striker ahead of the new season.

It is not said why Blackpool are no longer chasing a deal for the Nottingham-born forward though, so it remains to be seen if further details on the hectic situation emerge in due course following the collapse of his summer move to Bloomfield Road.

What now?

It remains to be seen what the fallout is after Blackpool opted against signing Bishop despite agreeing a fee and personal terms.

The collapse certainly puts the striker’s situation up in the air ahead of the new season and if he’s not best pleased, there wouldn’t be many that would blame him. Bishop looked poised for Portsmouth before Blackpool hijacked their bid and he had already said his goodbyes at Accrington Stanley.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has since said the door is closed on their pursuit of Bishop, but it awaits to be seen if the latest developments see said door swing open again.

As for the Tangerines, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they don’t look to bring in another striker anyway.

Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates, Gary Madine and Jake Beesley are all already on the books as options at the top of the pitch.