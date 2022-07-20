Latest Portsmouth news: Pompey sign released Tottenham youngster, Championship man linked + more

Portsmouth’s summer so far has been a promising one, with Danny Cowley making some necessary changes to his side ahead of another season in League One.

Portsmouth finished in 10th place of the League One table last time round. Cowley’s side gave a good account of themselves in the final few weeks of the campaign but finished outside the play-off places.

Ahead of next season, names like Josh Griffiths and Joe Pigott have joined on loan, with Marlon Pack and Joe Rafferty joining on permanent deals.

And the latest name to come abroad is Josh Oluwayemi, who signed a one-year deal yesterday following his release from Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, The Portsmouth News have recently revealed that Pompey have taken in Brandon Pierrick on trial following his release from Danish side Vejle BK.

And another name being linked with a summer move to Fratton Park is Swansea City’s Jordon Garrick, who impressed on loan with Plymouth Argyle last season and who is now in the final year of his contract.

And lastly, Portsmouth may have renewed hope of signing Accrington Stanley striker Colby Bishop.

Pompey looked to be closing in on the signing earlier this week before it was revealed that Blackpool had hijacked the move.

Now though, reports say that the Seasiders won’t be signing Bishop this summer.

Entering their sixth consecutive season in League One, Portsmouth could yet build on a progressive season last time round, but competition is looking as fierce as ever in the third tier.

Pompey’s 2022/23 campaign gets underway against Sheffield Wednesday at the end of this month.