Latest Bristol City news: Middlesbrough keen on Robins man, midfielder holds talks with L1 club + more

Bristol City’s summer started with a bang, but it’s since quietened down.

Nigel Pearson’s side started the summer transfer window quicker and more impressively than any other side in the Championship.

The likes of Kane Wilson, Mark Sykes and Kal Naismith all joined early on, but youngster Stefan Bajic has been the only addition since.

Reports continue to link the Robins with potential new signings though, with one recent one being Steven Caulker.

The one-time Bristol City defender now plays for Fenerbahce. Reports in Turkey suggested that he was a target of Bristol City’s after falling out of favour at his current club, but BristolLive has since quashed the rumour.

Elsewhere, there’s a couple of Robins players being linked with moves away this week.

Yesterday, BristolLive revealed that Sheffield Wednesday had ‘held talks’ with midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson over a possible permanent deal.

Bakinson spent the second half of last season on loan with Ipswich Town where he featured 17 times in League One, scoring twice.

Elsewhere, it’s been claimed that Middlesbrough have enquired about the availability of Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana international was linked with both Celtic and West Ham earlier in the summer before being ruled out for up to three months with injury.

But reports claim that Boro have enquired about the attacker as Chris Wilder’s striker search continues.

The 2022/23 season is bound to be another difficult one for the Robins as they go about their rebuild under Pearson.

He’s made some strong signings so far this summer though, and expect a few more to arrive before the transfer window slams shut later this summer.

The Robins Hull City in their opening Championship fixture at the end of this month.