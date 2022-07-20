Latest Birmingham City news: Blues linked with Newcastle United man, youngster wanted by L1 club + more

Birmingham City have been actively using the loan market so far this transfer window, as they gear up for another season in the Championship.

Prezemyslaw Placheta, Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty have all come through the door whilst key figures have departed.

New boss John Eustace and co clearly aren’t finished on the recruitment front as speculation continues to circulate regarding potential additions and exits.

However, Eustace’s future at Birmingham City is ‘not clear’ as Rob Dorset has revealed that soon-to-be Blues owners Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson will meet Eustace today to discuss his future. Eustace was appointed as new manager just 17 days ago but this was when Laurence Bassini was thought to be close to taking over the club.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have revealed that Birmingham City are in a five Championship club race to sign Dwight Gayle. Huddersfield Town, Preston North End, Reading and Millwall are the other clubs involved.

Gayle is no longer wanted at Newcastle United has has been given the green light to leave the club. The 32-year-old is currently training with the Magpies U23 side as Eddie Howe looks to trim the size of his squad. Gayle has proved over the years that he’s an accomplished goal scorer in the Championship and securing him would be a smart signing for the Blues.

Barnsley have joined the race for Blues youngster Keyendrah Simmonds, as per The Star. Simmonds has also been subject to interest from Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons in the last week or so.

Simmonds only has one-year left on his current deal at St Andrews. The 21-year-old hasn’t really shown his real potential at Birmingham City so perhaps and move to a lower division could be the right decision for his career.

Birmingham City winger Kyle Hurst has recently been on-trial with Doncaster Rovers. The Doncaster Free Press have revealed that Hurst will be available on-loan or permanently this summer. When speaking to the publication, Gary McSheffrey has hinted that he will make a move for Hurst.

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of free agent midfielder Aaron Mooy. The 31-year-old has joined Scottish champions Celtic.

Birmingham City get their 2022/23 campaign underway with an away fixture against Luton Town.