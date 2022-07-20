Latest Barnsley news: Tykes keen on Birmingham City man, key player wanted by Championship club + more

Barnsley’s preparations for the 2022/23 season are coming along nicely, with Michael Duff now the man at the helm.

Barnsley took their time to appoint Duff earlier on in the summer.

But since, the Tykes have made some decent signings as they prepare for their return to League One, on the back of a disastrous 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Names like James Norwood and Nicky Cadden have joined Barnsley so far this summer, and another who could yet make the move is Birmingham City’s Keyendrah Simmonds.

The Blues youngster was last week revealed to be a target of Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons’, with reports now stating that Barnsley are also keen.

Aside from that, all the recent Barnsley transfer headlines have linked players with a move away from Oakwell, with the main one coming out just this morning.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account that Blackburn Rovers are keen on Callum Brittain.

The right wing-back is said to be wanted at Ewood Park, with the Lancashire outfit apparently ready to spend £1.5million on the Englishman.

It’d surely be a blow for Barnsley who’ve so far managed to keep their squad relatively intact this summer, bar the losses of attacking duo Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris to Luton Town.

Lastly, another recent departure from Oakwell is that of Jo Laumann.

The club announced this morning that the Tykes coach has joined Belgian side Standard Liege on a permanent basis.

Duff’s Barnsley rebuild is certainly underway then, and fans may have renewed optimism for the new season after a decent summer so far.

Barnsley open their 2022/23 League One campaign with a trip to Plymouth Argyle at the end of this month.