‘He should rest’ – Arveladze reveals Hull City injury blow

James Scott has suffered another injury setback and the Hull City forward is set to miss more of the Tigers’ pre-season preparations, as per HullLive.

Scott, 21, spent last season on loan at Hibernian.

Playing in Scotland’s top tier, Scott registered 19 appearances scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Scott joined the Tigers back in 2019, but injuries have hampered his progress year on year. And now, Shota Arveladze has admitted another hurdle is on the way for Scott – the Hull boss said:

“Around the bone muscle (in his shin), he got an injury in pre-season and he felt it hard. It is common, actually, but he should rest.

“I could see a striker who had a touch, who could score a goal but unfortunately when I came to see him, he got injured.”

It sounds as if the Hull City boss can see talent in Scott, but injuries have prevented the youngster from being able to properly showcase them so far.

Finding consistency…

Scott has proven if he stays injury free he is a hugely talented prospect.

Last season for Hibs during their relegation round, he contributed to five goals in five games, but he is yet to find form at Hull City.

Under new ownership, the Tigers are enjoying an incredibly progressive summer and their supporters are optimistic about the season ahead. The Tigers’ squad is growing in ability and therefore competition, meaning Scott will have to work even harder to get his chance.

The former Motherwell attacker is now in the final 12-months of his contract and if he can’t find fitness and form soon, the chance of him being a free agent this time next year is increasingly likely.

Hull City begin their Championship campaign with a game against Bristol City, and it’ll be interesting to see if Scott features in any capacity.