Exeter City hoping to beat EFL competition to loan deal for Premier League midfielder

Exeter City are said to be plotting a move for the young midfielder as parent club Brighton prepare to send him out on loan ahead of the new campaign.

Leonard has impressed at youth level for the Seagulls but Football Insider now states the Premier League side are ready to grant him a temporary exit, with the Grecians among those keen. It is said that ‘a number’ of EFL clubs are keen on the young Scot, though Exeter City are hoping they can win the race for his signature.

The 20-year-old Glaswegian has already been subject of interest from elsewhere this summer.

Wycombe Wanderers were linked with a move, as were FC Utrecht, Brondby IF and Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Daily Record, live transfer blog, 07.06.22, 12.05), though it remains unknown if any of those sides are still keen.

Time to get cracking…

Exeter City‘s season begins in just over a week and at this point in time, they are yet to make any new additions to their squad this summer.

Central midfield is one of the areas the Grecians could do with bolstering before the window slams shut at the start of September, so while there is plenty of time for additions to be made, it won’t be long before Matt Taylor and co head into competitive action after pre-season.

Leonard would be a smart addition though and it will be hoped he can impress on the senior stage after strong performances in youth football.

He has played extensively for Brighton’s U18s and U23s and also has two first-team appearances to his name.