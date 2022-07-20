‘Disrespectful’ – Barry Fry makes honest statement after Peterborough United man rejects Mansfield Town transfer talks

Peterborough United made the decision to list Welsh midfielder Broom for transfer earlier this summer following his return from a successful loan stint with Plymouth Argyle.

He made a good impression at Home Park but doesn’t figure in Grant McCann’s plans moving forward, so a summer exit is needed if he wants regular game time.

However, director of football Fry revealed earlier this month that Broom had turned down the chance to talk to a League One club after a deal had been agreed. Now, it has emerged that he has also turned down the chance to speak with Mansfield Town, who have also been linked.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph on the matter, Fry labelled the midfielder’s actions as ‘disrespectful’, saying:

“The deal with Mansfield was a good one, but Ryan wouldn’t even speak to them which was disrespectful in my opinion.

“There are not exactly a lot of clubs queueing up to sign him.”

Fry also confirmed the situation regarding any potential interest from Barnsley, stating he phoned Tykes boss Michael Duff but he has ‘no interest’ in linking up with the former Cheltenham Town ace.

What now for Broom?

In fairness to Broom, he has proven he can be a player of quality in League One, so you can understand if his preference is to remain in the third-tier. However, Mansfield Town are a club with ambitions of winning promotion from League Two and the chance to work under Nigel Clough could be an intriguing one.

Despite being involved in Posh’s pre-season in places, Broom isn’t in McCann’s mind moving forward, so a move away will be best for all.

Over a month remains before the end of the window but it would be beneficial for all parties if a deal can be struck sooner rather than later, so it awaits to be seen just where the Welshman ends up plying his trade in the new season.