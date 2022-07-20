Derby County casting eyes over recent Chelsea trialist after West Ham departure

Derby County have handed free agent winger Amadou Diallo a trial with the club, with Liam Rosenior praising his ‘really good pedigree’.

Derby County’s transfer business this summer has mainly seen them recruit experienced players following the expiry of their deals at the end of last season.

However, the Rams have also been taking a look at some young trialists, though Kwaku Oduroh is the only one to sign a deal at this stage.

Now though, it has emerged that the League One side are casting their eyes over another new youngster.

Derby County have handed 19-year-old winger Diallo a trial after his departure from Premier League side West Ham. He has already spent time on trial with Chelsea this summer and interim boss Rosenior has been speaking about the talent.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rosenior said the club have been aware of Diallo ‘for a long time’ saying:

“He showed some nice touches and it was a difficult game to come into.

“He is somebody we have been aware of for a long time. Our recruitment team have been working really hard in the background and we felt it was a really good opportunity to see him in a game. He’s been on trial at Chelsea and has a really good pedigree.

“We just have to make sure we make the right additions at this moment.

“We’ll take it from there.”

An exciting addition?

Obviously, it remains to be seen if Diallo can take the chance to impress the Rams and earn a deal, but he could be an intriguing signing for the club ahead of next season.

He is yet to make his senior debut but is vastly experienced at youth level, operating mainly down the left-hand side for West Ham.

Across his outings for the Hammers’ U18s and U23s, the youngster notched up 10 goals and six assists in 52 appearances before being let go this summer.

A trial with Chelsea shows just how highly-rated Diallo is, but it awaits to be seen if he can earn a deal with Rosenior and co as they gear up for the new campaign under new ownership at Pride Park.