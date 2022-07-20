Crystal Palace and West Ham in talks with Burnley over deal for £15m man

Crystal Palace and West Ham are ‘both in talks’ with Burnley over a deal for Dwight McNeil, reports Sky Sports.

McNeil, 22, is a graduate of the Burnley youth academy. He made his Premier League debut for the club during the 2017/18 campaign and has been a mainstay in the side since.

He’s already racked up more than 100 Premier League appearances with the Clarets, featuring in all 38 of their top flight fixtures last season.

But the Englishman struggled as Burnley were relegated into the Championship, recording just the one goal contribution all season.

Despite that, there’s been plenty of interest in McNeil so far this summer, with both Crystal Palace and West Ham having been long-term suitors.

And now, a fresh report from Sky Sports says that the two Premier League clubs are in talks with Burnley over a deal for McNeil.

The same report goes on to say that McNeil ‘is keen to return to the Premier League and is currently considering a number of options’, and that Burnley will likely command a fee ‘in excess’ of £15million for McNeil.

Kompany’s summer so far…

New Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has made a good start to life as Burnley boss. He’s made some impressive signings and looks to have more on the horizon, but he’s got a couple of players now attracting a lot of top flight interest.

McNeil is of course one, and the other Maxwel Cornet.

Both players could yet seal Premier League moves this summer and, should Burnley sell McNeil for £15million and Cornet’s £17.5million release clause is met, then the Clarets would make a decent bit of money.

It could give them funding to bolster in January or even later on this summer, with Burnley set for a long-haul season in the Championship.

McNeil is certainly a player with Premier League potential and so it wouldn’t be surprising if either West Ham or Palace snap him up this summer.