Coventry City ace suffers devastating injury blow during pre-season

Coventry City captain Liam Kelly has suffered a huge blow ahead of the new season, Mark Robins has revealed.

Kelly, 32, featured in 16 Championship games last season for the Sky Blues.

The experienced defensive midfielder has proven a huge part of Coventry City’s success in recent years following his arrival from Leyton Orient.

During Coventry City’s pre-season game against Oxford United last Saturday Kelly pulled up early on and now the extent of his injury has been revealed. Unfortunately, this doesn’t appear to be a one-off occurrence, with Kelly missing a large proportion of last season due to another hamstring problem.

Speaking to CoventryLive, manager Robins revealed:

“He’s going to be missing for a significant period.

“He’s got a serious tear to his hamstring. I don’t know what the timescale is but it’s going to be a while and I don’t think we will see him this side of the international break or possibly the World Cup.”

This is a hugely concerning revelation with the club captain potentially missing until the new year.

What does the future hold?

Despite being 32-year-old, Kelly has proven he still has the necessary ability to perform at the level required to be successful.

The Sky Blues captain is out of contract next summer and he will be fully focused on getting fit and earning a renewal this season. Kelly may not be able to dictate what happens on the pitch for some time, but his influence in the dressing room will still be crucial to Coventry City’s success this season.

Robins’ side finished 12th last season and they’ll be hoping to push further inside the top half of the second tier this time around. Coventry City may now opt to bring in cover for Kelly during this window, to ensure his squad has what it takes to handle the loss of their leader.

Coventry City will still be hoping to start on the front foot as they travel to Sunderland on the opening day of the season.