Championship club had deal ‘on the cards’ for 26-year-old defender, reveals Oxford United boss

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has said new addition Stuart Findlay ‘had a Championship move on the cards’ before landing at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United confirmed the signing of Findlay at the start of this week. The Scot arrived from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union after an underwhelming year-and-a-half-long stay in the States.

Now though, the former Newcastle United and Celtic youngster is back on UK shores and ready to test himself in the EFL for the first time.

However, it seems Findlay could have easily headed elsewhere instead of making the move to the U’s.

As quoted by the Witney Gazette, Oxford United boss Robinson has said the Rutherglen-born centre-back ‘had a Championship move on the cards’ before penning his four-year contract with the Yellows.

Speaking on his previous attempts to sign Findlay and the reasons behind the defender’s decision to join the club, Robinson revealed:

“I was desperate for him, I just couldn’t afford him – he was way out of our price range.

“We didn’t have the clout. We have now.

“It’s a big signing, he’s a full international. He’s played in the Championship, he had a Championship move on the cards.

“He felt coming here and developing with a team was something that really excited him. He feels that coming here he’ll have a chance of playing for Scotland again – it’s still well within his grasp.”

A top proving ground for centre-backs…

The Oxford United faithful have seen their fair share of top central defenders in recent years.

Rob Dickie, Rob Atkinson and Luke McNally all developed and proved themselves at the Kassam Stadium before earning moves to the Championship and Findlay will be hoping he can enjoy a similar level of success in his bid to break back into the Scotland squad.

The U’s new signing has one cap for the Tartan Army. He managed one goal and one assist in a 6-0 home win over San Marino back in October 2019 but he hasn’t been in the squad since then.

He will be keen to get off to a strong start in yellow, with the season kicking off at the end of this month against Derby County.