Burnley target set to land in England today ahead of €5m move

Burnley look to be closing in on Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen as reports from Belgium state he is poised to land in England for a medical today.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has wasted no time in shaping the squad at Turf Moor to his liking this summer.

Departures have rocked the Clarets but smart recruitment has eased the blows of losing key players. Among the players who have moved on to pastures new are goalkeepers Nick Pope and Wayne Hennessey, with the duo returning to the Premier League with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Now though, in the wake of two goalkeeping departures, it seems youngster Verbruggen’s move to Turf Moor is set to go ahead.

Links emerged between Burnley and the Anderlecht talent earlier this month and now, Le Soir has said that the 19-year-old is expected to land in England today (Wednesday) ahead of a medical.

The move will reportedly cost the Clarets a fee of €5m (just over £4.2m).

The next generation…

After Pope’s departure, the number one shirt is up for grabs at Turf Moor.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Will Norris are the currently shot-stoppers on the books and Verbruggen, despite his lack of first-team experience, will surely have his eye on becoming number one at Burnley sooner rather than later.

If the Dutchman can make the number one shirt his own in the early stages of his time with the Clarets, he will stand in good stead to hold the spot for a long time. At 19, he has the best years of his career ahead of him and plenty of time to develop and Kompany will surely hope the best years of his career can be spent under his management at Turf Moor.