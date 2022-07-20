Bristol Rovers boss reveals current position on potential swoop for Championship defender

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has confirmed he would ‘love’ to bring Connor Taylor back, though he insisted the matter is in Stoke City’s hands.

Stoke City sent young defender Taylor on loan to Bristol Rovers last summer, giving him his first shot at regular game time in the EFL.

The 20-year-old would grasp the opportunity to impress with both hands, becoming a firm favourite at the Memorial Stadium. Taylor played in 47 games across all competitions as the Gas won automatic promotion on the final day.

Since returning to his parent club, Taylor has been in and around the first-team over pre-season and has committed his future to the Potters by penning a three-year deal.

However, question marks still surround his immediate future, and Bristol Rovers boss Barton has now moved to make it clear he would ‘love’ to have Taylor back on loan.

He insisted the decision is firmly in Stoke City‘s hands but confirmed he would be ‘delighted’ to strike a reunion deal.

“Connor did great here last year and we will forever be grateful to him, but he isn’t our player at the end of the day,” Barton told Bristol Live.

“You’re in Stoke’s hands on that.

“We’d love to have him back because he was a great fit for us and I think he enjoyed his time here and we certainly enjoyed his performances. If that option is there and Stoke want to loan him out we’d be delighted to have him back, but again he’s not our player and he could play in their first-team based on what I’ve seen.

“They will improve and get better, but Connor was a fantastic player for us.

“But as I said, it’s disrespectful for me to talk about their players.”

The next step for Taylor?

Taylor wouldn’t be the first young defender to make a breakthrough with Stoke City, and after being involved in Michael O’Neill’s pre-season, it’s safe to say the Championship club are assessing the talent before making a decision on his future.

If he isn’t to be part of O’Neill’s plans yet, a League One switch could be the perfect step.

He has proven himself in League Two, so a step up to the third-tier would see him tested at the highest level in his career to date, also giving him the chance to play regular football to aid his development further.

It remains to be seen what Stoke City decide to do with Taylor though, with Bristol Rovers certainly an interested party judging by Barton’s words.