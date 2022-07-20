Blackburn Rovers plotting seven-figure swoop for Barnsley man

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Blackburn Rovers want to sign Barnsley’s Callum Brittain in a £1.5million deal.

Brittain, 24, featured 36 times in the Championship last season, in what was his second campaign with the Tykes.

His side suffered relegation into League One after a disastrous campaign though, and now Nixon says that Brittain could be on his way to Ewood Park.

New Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has had a very quiet first summer in charge but could make Brittain his first signing of the summer.

Nixon says that Blackburn are plotting a £1.5million swoop for the right wing-back.

A graduate of the MK Dons youth academy, Brittain racked up more than 120 appearances for the club before being snapped up by Barnsley, where he’d establish himself as a keen Championship footballer.

Blackburn could yet hand him a second tier lifeline, and Tomasson is in need of a new right-back after Ryan Nyambe left at the end of last season.

Time running out…

The new season is just around the corner and Blackburn Rovers are yet to make any waves in the transfer market this summer.

Blackburn’s appointment of Tomasson perhaps took longer than most expected and so the club’s summer transfer plans will have obviously taken a backseat.

But the club now needs to go out and sign some new players – Rovers lost a lot of key players at the end of last season and if they can’t plug the gaps soon, they could really struggle next season.

Brittain is a good player and would certainly plug one of those gaps, but whether or not the Tykes will accept a £1.5million bid remains to be seen – likewise whether Rovers would go over that amount.