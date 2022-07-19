Wilder makes ‘confident’ Middlesbrough transfer claim as new season draws closer

So far, Middlesbrough have signed two players on permanent deals in Darragh Lenihan and Liam Roberts, whilst Wolves wing-back Ryan Giles has arrived on a season-long loan.

After announcing the three signings in the space of four days, there have been no new arrivals since. Yet Wilder has provided a positive update on the transfer-front, whilst also outlining the importance of getting a few new faces through the door as soon as possible.

“We know that we have got to add players to this group,” said the Boro boss in the interview with The Northern Echo.

“Everybody at the club understands that and I’m confident that we will do over the next week or next ten days because we have to and the season starts in two weeks time.

“We will do and we’ll have better players through the door at the club and that will make us stronger.”

Middlesbrough get their Championship season underway in the televised clash with West Brom on July 30th and Wilder wants new players before their curtain-raiser against the Baggies.

They are prioritising two strikers and a goalkeeper, although the latter looks to have already been addressed with the seemingly imminent arrival of Manchester City shot-stopper Zack Steffen.

Strikers are the last piece of the puzzle…

The lack of activity in the transfer market recently may be slightly concerning but there is no doubt there will be things bubbling under the surface. Wilder knows the types of players he wants to recruit and there will be talks ongoing.

New strikers are a must for Middlesbrough. Last season they had Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun on loan but the trio have since returned to their parent clubs. This leaves just Duncan Watmore and Josh Coburn at their disposal, with Uche Ikpeazu and Chuba Akpom expected to leave, and so their shortage of forwards needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

But Wilder’s comments are positive and Boro fans will be hoping the club delivers on the transfer front in the coming weeks. As the manager states, they do need to add more players in their bid to earn promotion to the Premier League, starting with a number nine.