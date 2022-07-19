Wigan Athletic look set to sign released Championship man, Middlesbrough were keen on him

Wigan Athletic are closing in on the signing of free agent Ryan Nyambe, according to a report from Wigan Today.

Wigan Athletic are set to see off competition from the likes of Middlesbrough and two unnamed sides in France for Nyambe, who left Blackburn Rovers at the start of this month. He was offered fresh terms at Ewood Park but turned down the contract in the hopes of securing a move elsewhere.

The 24-year-old boasts plenty of experience having played almost 200 times in the Blackburn Rovers first-team since making his debut back in 2015, and he has also turned out nine times for the Namibia national team.

Nyambe primarily plays as a right-back, but he has filled in at centre-back, at right wing-back, and even as a right-midfielder or at left-back when needed. He will come in to compete with regular Latics right-back and captain Tendayi Darikwa.

A blow for Boro…

Wigan Athletic are yet to announce any first-team signings this summer and so the imminent arrival of Nyambe is good news for the Latics. They are getting a first-team quality player who can provide competition for places and he should be able to hold his own when called upon.

Having just secured promotion back to the Championship they will need to get some new faces through the door as quickly as possible in order to bed into the squad. This will help in their chances of securing their second division status for another season.

On the other hand, Middlesbrough will miss out on Nyambe as they continue their search for a back-up for Isaiah Jones at right wing-back. They do still have former Stoke City man Tommy Smith on trial and so could offer him a deal if they see fit, especially after missing out on Nyambe.