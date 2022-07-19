Update emerges on Ipswich Town’s recent pursuit of 25-year-old as move to new club nears

Ipswich Town completed the signing of Harness last Friday, recruiting him from League One rivals Portsmouth on a permanent deal.

The move came as a surprise to many but it comes as another mark of the Tractor Boys’ ambition ahead of the new season as they look to finally return to the Championship after a few difficult years in the third-tier.

Kosovan favourite Celina has been heavily linked with a return to Portman Road after his second successful loan stint with the club.

However, as per TWTD, it seems the former Manchester City youngster will not be coming back for a third stay.

It is said that Celina, who was also on Stoke City‘s radar before a deal fell through, is poised to join Turkish side Kasimpasa on a loan-to-buy deal. Moreover, it is claimed that while contact has been ongoing between Celina and Ipswich Town this summer over a possible reunion, there has been nothing further since Harness’ arrival.

Attention turns away from Celina…

Celina would have been a popular signing among Ipswich Town fans and there’s no doubt he could have played an influential role in another promotion push next season.

However, it seems that with Harness on board, the need for Celina is no longer there.

Both can play out wide and through the middle but the Kosovan is certainly more of a technically gifted playmaker, while Harness is more focused on running at his man, mainly staying out wide while Celina floats around more.