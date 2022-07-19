Update emerges on Blackpool’s rumoured pursuit of Manchester City player

Blackpool are not close to the signing of Manchester City talent Morgan Rogers, a report from the Blackpool Gazette has clarified.

Blackpool have endured a slow window to date, but it will be hoped that with the start of the season near, the pieces start to fall into place for Michael Appleton after his return to Bloomfield Road.

One man who has been mentioned as a target for the Tangerines is talented winger Rogers.

Lancs Live stated earlier this month that the Championship club were growing in confidence that they would be able to strike a loan deal for the Halesowen-born ace. However, the Blackpool Gazette has suggested that this is not the case.

In a new report, the local publication have said that while the interest is genuine, an agreement is not ‘imminent’.

It is added that this could be a deal that goes down to the wire and could depend on what happens regarding star winger Josh Bowler.

A second shot in the Championship…

Rogers flourished on loan with Lincoln City during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign and his performances warranted a switch to Bournemouth for last season.

However, the 19-year-old struggled for regular minutes and was unable to make a telling impact in the Cherries’ promotion-winning campaign.

There is no doubt about the winger’s talent though and it would be good to see him get a second shot in the Championship, be it with Blackpool or elsewhere. Regular game time will be important for his development and he should stand a good chance of getting that under Appleton given his previous success under his management at Sincil Bank.