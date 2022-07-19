Update emerges on Blackpool’s pursuit of 21-year-old amid claims of second six-figure bid

Blackpool are said to have made a second bid of around €240,000 for Shamrock Rovers’ Andy Lyons, though it seems that it is still short of the club’s valuation.

Blackpool have been credited with interest in Irish ace Lyons ahead of the new season as Michael Appleton looks to bolster his options on the right-hand side following a slow summer window to date.

Speculation has ramped up recently though and now, the Irish Mirror has said the Tangerines have made a second bid of €240,000 for Lyons after failing with their first bid.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has eluded questions on the links too as they gear up for their clash with Ludogorets.

However, amid claims of the second bid, the Blackpool Gazette has said that Rovers value Lyons at £500,000 – putting their new bid some way short of the asking price still.

Wait and see…

While it seems as though the new offer is still short of the asking price, it remains to be seen if Blackpool can reach a deal to bring Lyons over to Bloomfield Road ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old has spent his entire career to date in Ireland, making his way through the Bohemians youth academy before breaking into the first-team and ultimately earning a move to Shamrock Rovers in January.

Since then, the Kildare-born talent has managed six goals and five assists in 22 games. He has operated on either the left or right-hand side as both a full-back and wing-back, so he would bring plenty of versatility to Appleton’s ranks.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be struck though, with Shamrock Rovers’ full focus on their Champions League qualifier.