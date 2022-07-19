The 3 positions that QPR boss Beale wants to bolster and a list of free agents who could be a perfect fit

QPR’s summer preparations are coming along nicely under Michael Beale, with Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal and Tyler Roberts having all joined.

But there’s more work yet to be done for QPR and Beale as they gear up for the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s said that the R’s boss wants to add a right-back, a midfielder and a striker before the summer transfer window slams shut, and here’s some free agents who could fill that void.

Right-back

After the departure of Moses Odubajo, QPR are left with Osman Kakay as their only established right-back.

He’s split opinion in the past and so it’s easy to see why right-back is an area of importance for Beale.

And there’s some decent right-backs currently on the free market including Ryan Nyambe, Tommy Smith, Cyrus Christie and Martin Kelly.

Of those, Crystal Palace veteran Kelly is the standout, but how realistic a move for him might be remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Nyambe is an experienced and still young footballer but he’s being eyed up by Wigan Athletic, whilst Smith remains on trial with Middlesbrough.

Christie could be a good bet, and he could be keen assuming that he still lives in or around the west London area following his release from Fulham at the end of last season.

Midfield

With Roberts arriving and adding more depth to that no.10 position, it seems like Beale needs a midfielder who can sit in front of the defence, or operate box-to-box.

This type of player is sparse on the current free agent list but one suitable name might be Massimo Luongo.

The former R’s midfielder was released by Sheffield Wednesday this summer after three years with the club.

He was a huge favourite among Owls supporters but struggled with injury, managing just 27 League One outings last time round.

On his day he’s a quality player, but his fitness record is questionable, and he was recently on trial with Reading too.

One player who left Reading this summer is Danny Drinkwater. After some tough years he found his footing in the Championship last season and put in some decent displays.

Like Christie, he might be local to west London following his Chelsea release, but it doesn’t seem like Drinkwater would be the type of player that Beale would bring to QPR.

Striker

Strikers are always in supply, but decent ones are hard to come by.

On the free agent list, there’s very few who could be a suitable and realistic bet for QPR, but one might be Lys Mousset.

Released by Sheffield United at the end of last season, Mousset’s time at Bramall Lane was difficult. More often than not though, he found the back of the net.

He scored three in seven for the Blades last season as injury hampered his campaign before leaving the club on loan.

Elsewhere, Andy Carroll is a free agent after his spells with Reading and West Brom last season, having become a favourite with the latter for his handful of goals and work-rate.

And Lewis Grabban is another – he was let go by Nottingham Forest despite scoring 12 in 32 Championship outings last term.

Again though, it seems like Beale wants younger blood within his ranks, but these free agents could yet be options for the R’s.