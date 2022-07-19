Swindon Town very close to sealing new signing as Scott Lindsey issues transfer update

Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey has said the club are ‘very close’ to sealing another new signing as work continues to prepare the squad for the new season.

Swindon Town have endured a busy summer transfer window, making some encouraging signings as Lindsey builds his squad.

Departures of Jack Payne, Jojo Wollacott and Mandela Egbo to Ben Garner’s Charlton Athletic are a blow, but it will be hoped that the Robins’ new additions can hit the ground running. The work is still going on to make more new signings too, with Lindsey issuing a promising update.

Speaking with the Swindon Advertiser, the Robins boss said that one signing is ‘very close’ to completion.

He also stated that he hopes to add another centre-back and a striker this summer, saying:

“We’re still working on deals.

“We’re looking to bring a centre-half in, and I think we’d like to bring in another forward as well.

“That’s ongoing, but we’re very close to getting one done. Hopefully, that will be announced very shortly.

“But it’s an ongoing process, and we wanted to be in a position where even if it’s the last day of the window, if there was one who popped up of interest then we would still have the budget to take them. But yeah, we’re still active.”

Kicking on…

There’s no doubt that the departures are a blow, but the recruitment has been promising for Swindon Town and with the club still in the market for more new faces, there is reason to be encouraged.

As Lindsey said himself, another centre-back and a striker wouldn’t go amiss before the window slams shut. It will be hoped that the ‘very close’ new addition is in one of those positions, but the boss is happy not to bring in a direct replacement for Payne.

It awaits to be seen if that remains the case as the window progresses, but the Swindon Town boss certainly seems confident in the squad he has built this summer.

That will surely breed confidence and reassure supporters heading into the new season as they start a new chapter under his management.