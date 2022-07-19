Shock update emerges in Nottingham Forest’s pursuit of Huddersfield Town stars

Nottingham Forest’s proposed double swoop for Huddersfield Town stars Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo has collapsed, The Athletic has said.

Huddersfield Town pair O’Brien and Toffolo have been heavily linked with moves to the City Ground this summer.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the duo were set to join while Football League World said that the double move was set to be announced today (Tuesday). But now, it has been claimed that the proposed deal has fallen through.

The Athletic states that while O’Brien has agreed personal terms and completed all the formalities, Toffolo has not been able to reach an agreement over personal terms and the deal has fallen through.

The situation is said to have effectively left O’Brien ‘stranded in Nottingham’ as Toffolo’s failure to agree terms puts the agreed double deal in jeopardy. Nottingham Forest are now turning their attention to new options on the left.

The saga rumbles on…

The news of Toffolo’s collapsed move will certainly come as a surprise to many. The fact it looks to have put O’Brien’s move in doubt too means this saga looks set to rumble on for a little longer yet.

Their moves would have been very much deserved too. Both starred in Huddersfield Town’s success last season and they showed that they are deserving of a shot in the Premier League, but it now remains to be seen how their situations pan out over the remainder of the window.

If anything, it just further disrupts both the players’ and Huddersfield Town’s preparations for the new season.

Yes, in an ideal world, both will remain at the John Smith’s Stadium, but the situation could just cause more uncertainty for the players and Danny Schofield.