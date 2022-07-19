Sheffield Wednesday joined by League One rivals in pursuit of Birmingham City man

Barnsley are the latest side to show interest in Birmingham City talent Keyendrah Simmonds, The Star has said.

Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons were both mentioned as interested parties in Simmonds last week.

The 21-year-old is in the final 12 months of his current deal with Birmingham City and now, it is said that Barnsley have entered the pursuit to sign the talented forward.

The Star has said that the Tykes are the latest to show an interest in the former Manchester City starlet.

No one has made a move to bring Simmonds in just yet, but with Birmingham City ready to let the youngster depart on a free transfer, it seems a move could be on the cards for the Manchester-born talent ahead of the new season.

Simmonds has spent much of his career to date playing youth football. However, he does have two first-team appearances for Birmingham City to his name.

One for the future…

If he is indeed free to leave Birmingham City for nothing, Simmonds could be a really shrewd acquisition for any of the sides keen.

While he is yet to make his senior breakthrough and his U23s form hasn’t set the world alight, he enjoyed plenty of success with Manchester City’s U18s and has plenty of time to maximise his potential and develop.

Simmonds plays much of his football either as a striker or on the left wing, though he can operate on the right if needs be too.

More regular game time in the first-team game could be just what Simmonds needs to kick on with his development, so it remains to be seen if any of the League One sides keen can strike a deal.