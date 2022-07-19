Sheffield Wednesday consider offering trial to 19-year-old talent

Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County were both credited with interest in young Irishman Sotona on Monday.

Football Insider claimed the League One pair are both plotting moves to sign the Nice talent ahead of the new season following his time on loan with Brentford’s B team over the 2021/22 campaign. Now, amid the rumours, Yorkshire Live has commented on the Owls’ stance.

Their fresh report confirms Sheffield Wednesday’s interest, stating that the League One side are considering offering the 19-year-old a trial with ther U23s.

It remains to be seen if he does end up getting the chance to impress with the Owls as they weigh up their next move.

More on Sotona…

Able to play as a left-winger or a striker, Sotona is a 19-year-old forward who spent his youth career with Manchester United before joining OGC Nice in France almost two years ago.

Since then he has continued to play youth football and is still waiting on his senior debut.

He could be an exciting addition for Sheffield Wednesday given the potential he possesses, but it could be wise for Moore and co to take a closer look at him on trial before opting whether to make a more or not this summer.

Sotona has one year remaining on his contract with the French club and it is said that it remains unknow whether or not he figures in their first-team plans moving forward.

Moore is in the market for another attacking option before the window ends, so it remains to be seen if Sotona ends up making his way to Hillsborough, be it just on trial or for good.