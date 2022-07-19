Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County chasing Ligue 1 man

The League One duo are looking to bolster their ranks in the hopes of finishing in the division’s top six next season and have both identified Sotona as a transfer target.

The 19-year-old left Manchester United in 2020 despite being offered fresh terms by the Red Devils, yet he departed for Nice in the hopes of first-team football and regular playing time.

However, this has not materialised quite how Sotona planned, as he is still awaiting his first-team chance in Ligue 1.

He was seen as surplus to requirements last season and was allowed to join Brentford B on a short-term loan deal and will be allowed to leave the club temporarily again this summer.

This has put both Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County on high alert as they look to plot a move for the Republic of Ireland youth international.

A risk, but one that could pay off…

Sotona has not played at senior level in his relatively short career so far and so a loan move to a competitive division like League One could prove a challenge for the youngster.

But having played for the youth sides of Manchester United, Brentford and the Republic of Ireland, both Wednesday and the Rams believe he is capable of making the step up. He has bags of potential and is highly rated, and so if he can fulfil his potential in England with either of the two sides linked, they could be onto a winner.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed eight players this summer, whilst Derby County have been busier, signing 12. The two sides will be looking to get even more new faces through the door ahead what is promising to be an interesting season for the pair.