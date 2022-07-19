Reporter offers verdict on Blackpool’s pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday man Dele-Bashiru

Blackpool Gazette reporter Matt Scrafton says Blackpool‘s pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will ‘be the hardest deal’ for the Seasiders to pull off this summer.

Blackpool have endured a tough summer so far.

The club were dealt a hammer-blow earlier on when former manager Neil Critchley left unexpectedly for Aston Villa, with Michael Appleton having since come in.

Transfer business has been slow so far. But with less than two weeks until the new season, it looks like Appleton’s summer transfer plans are steadily coming together.

Lewis Fiorini has joined on a season-long loan from Manchester City whilst a host of other names have been linked, including Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dele-Bashiru.

Blackpool saw an initial bid of around £500,000 for Dele-Bashiru knocked back by the Owls, with manager Darren Moore having played down talks of a potential summer exit for the 21-year-old.

Discussing the situation, Blackpool Gazette reporter Scrafton had this to say:

“I think this will be the hardest deal to pull off as Wednesday are likely to want a big, big fee, plus there’s likely to be competition from elsewhere with two other clubs, one believed to be Norwich City, also interested.”

And since Blackpool‘s bid for Dele-Bashiru was knocked back, Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Bristol City’s central midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

But Scrafton says this has nothing to do with a potential sale of Dele-Bashiru, saying that ‘the two aren’t linked’.

Will Blackpool return for Dele-Bashiru?

It remains to be seen. Sheffield Wednesday clearly value the young midfielder and it’s easy to see why – he has a lot of impressive traits for a midfielder, and a lot of potential left to fulfil too.

And with the Owls looking like promotion contenders ahead of next season, it could become a case of Dele-Bashiru waiting to see how the next season pans out.

If the Owls struggle and Blackpool remain in the Championship, then it might be a no-brainer for him to look for a move to the second tier – that is, if Blackpool retain an interest beyond this summer.

One thing is for certain though and that is that Blackpool’s summer business is getting well underway.