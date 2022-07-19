Preston North End express interest in 22-year-old Chelsea ace

Chelsea right-back Dujon Sterling has emerged as a target for Championship side Preston North End, it has emerged.

Preston have managed to make four new additions this summer, bringing in Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn on permanent deals.

However, with the start of the new season nearing, the Lilywhites could do with some more fresh faces.

One spot Ryan Lowe wants to bolster is right wing-back, and now, Lancs Live has said Chelsea man Sterling has emerged as a target for the Championship club ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that the 22-year-old is ‘open’ about his future and while another temporary move would be his preference, a permanent switch could prove tempting given that he is now in the final 12 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen if Preston‘s interest is firmed up as Lowe looks to strengthen on the right.

A smart target?

Sterling is already familiar with the Championship after spells on loan with Blackpool and Wigan Athletic. He also spent a successful stint in League One with Coventry City.

His ability to play either as a right-back or right wing-back would give Lowe the freedom to switch between a three-back and a four-back if he wanted too, so Sterling could be a clever addition on either a loan or a permanent.

At this moment in time, Brad Potts is probably the leading contender for the starting spot at right wing-back given that he held down the role last season. Bringing in Sterling would add some much-needed depth to the role and introduce some competition for the place in Lowe’s side.