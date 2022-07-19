Paul Heckingbottom reveals conversation with Sheffield United man amid summer transfer links

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed he and Max Lowe have discussed the defender’s situation amid the transfer speculation surrounding his name.
Sheffield United sent Lowe on loan to Nottingham Forest last season, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Bramall Lane.
Injury disrupted his game time for much of the season but he still managed to make a good impression at the City Ground. Lowe notched up one goal and four assists in 22 outings as Steve Cooper’s side earned promotion to the Premier League.
His form has seen speculation circulate regarding a possible return to Forest, while Olympiacos have also been linked.
Now, Blades boss Heckingbottom has opened up on a conversation he has had with Lowe amid the speculation.
Speaking with The Star, Heckingbottom had this to say:
“Yes, I’ve sat down and had a word with him.
“I do it all the time. He knows the situation. He knows where we are.
“Sometimes the only person who can get distracted by things like this is the player themselves, the person involved themselves, rather than anybody else. That’s what I’ve told Max and he agreed.”
Moving forward at Bramall Lane…
Despite his success with Nottingham Forest, Lowe is really yet to set the world alight with Sheffield United.
He has played 11 times across all competitions and with Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies both on the books, it remains to b seen if he can nail down a starting spot under Heckingbottom in the new season.
His success with Forest will surely help his cause and it will be hoped the strong competition can help get the best out of him next season.
The 25-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract with the Blades but it remains to be seen if the interest from elsewhere materialises into anything before the window comes to a close at the start of September.