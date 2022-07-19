Paul Heckingbottom reveals conversation with Sheffield United man amid summer transfer links

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed he and Max Lowe have discussed the defender’s situation amid the transfer speculation surrounding his name.

Sheffield United sent Lowe on loan to Nottingham Forest last season, giving him the chance to play regular football away from Bramall Lane.

Injury disrupted his game time for much of the season but he still managed to make a good impression at the City Ground. Lowe notched up one goal and four assists in 22 outings as Steve Cooper’s side earned promotion to the Premier League.

His form has seen speculation circulate regarding a possible return to Forest, while Olympiacos have also been linked.

Now, Blades boss Heckingbottom has opened up on a conversation he has had with Lowe amid the speculation.

Speaking with The Star, Heckingbottom had this to say: