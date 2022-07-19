Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City among sides vying for Premier League striker

Newcastle United striker Gayle has fallen down the pecking order at St. James’ Park in recent seasons.

As a result, plenty of speculation regarding a possible Championship return has circulated recently and now, a report from Football Insider has said as many as five sides are battling to sign the 32-year-old.

Millwall, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Reading and Preston North End are all said to have registered their interest in the former Championship hotshot as the Magpies look to offload him before the window slams shut.

Gayle still has two years on his contract with the club but with Callum Wilson and Chris Wood ahead of him in the pecking order, a move away could be best if he wants to return to regular game time.

A proven goalscorer…

When it comes to prolific goalscorers, there are few more proven at Championship level than Gayle.

Across spells with Newcastle United, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Peterborough United, the striker has managed 59 goals and 16 assists in 100 outings in the second-tier. He has 26 Premier League goals to his name too and his experience could be of great value heading into the new campaign.

It remains to be seen if the Londoner would be able to get back to the level he was at in his previous spells in the Championship, but if he could, whoever emerges victorious in the race for his signature could be one to watch next season.

Gayle previously won promotion to the Premier League with Newcastle United, who won the Championship title in the 2016/17 season.