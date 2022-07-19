Middlesbrough expected to sign released Championship man

Tommy Smith is ‘expected to be offered a permanent deal’ by Middlesbrough following Djed Spence’s move to Tottenham Hotspur, says The Northern Echo.

Smith, 30, is a free agent after being released by Stoke City at the end of last season, and has been on trial with Middlesbrough throughout this month.

Now though, the right-back is set to be offered a permanent deal at the Riverside following the sale of Spence to Spurs, which has been confirmed today.

Smith is an experienced Football League player having amassed more than 300 career appearances for both Huddersfield Town and Stoke City combined.

He played a key role in the Terriers’ 2017 promotion to the Premier League and was an important member of the Stoke City side last time round, featuring 32 times in the Championship and grabbing six assists.

Depth and experience…

Spence was always going to leave Middlesbrough this summer. There looked to be no chance of him featuring in a Boro shirt again and so Chris Wilder and his side can now move on.

Isaiah Jones was Wilder’s right wing-back last season, and he proved himself to be one of the brightest talents in the Championship.

But the addition of Smith will give Wilder some much-needed depth and experience in that area.

He’s a steady right-back who showed last season that he can create goals too, grabbing six assists in a Stoke City side that only scored 57 goals across the season.

Smith’s experience could also be a great benefit to Jones as he looks to develop his game.

Middlesbrough have less than two weeks before their 2022/23 season opener v West Brom, and Wilder will surely be hoping to put some of those Spence millions to use before then.