Maxwel Cornet latest: Nottingham Forest upping interest despite Burnley man’s stance, Everton poised to make another move

Burnley ace Maxwel Cornet is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, but it seems like Everton and Nottingham Forest are the most keen at this point.

After his impressive debut season in the Premier League, Cornet is being linked with a move away from Turf Moor.

The Clarets have a reported £17.5million relegation release cause hovering over Cornet’s head, which no team is yet to meet.

Here’s the latest on Cornet’s Burnley future…

Nottingham Forest stepping up their interest

A report from The Times says that Nottingham Forest are stepping up their pursuit of the 25-year-old Cornet.

Their report also goes on to say that Forest have submitted a bid for the Ivorian, but that it falls short of his release clause.

This comes despite a contrasting report from the Daily Mail, which says that Cornet doesn’t fancy a move to the City Ground this summer.

Everton ready to pounce…

It’s been well-documented that the Toffees have had a loan offer for Cornet knocked back.

Everton though are now said to be readying a bid for Cornet, with Alan Nixon revealing on his Patreon account only yesterday that Fulham are now dark horses for his signature.

Daily Mail‘s report backs this up too, saying that Fulham have ‘made a move’ to sign Cornet this summer.

Burnley then could already have, or be about to have, three bids on the table for Cornet from Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

But any of those three clubs could automatically win the race for Cornet by triggering his release clause.

Clearly, the three teams are testing the water to see if Burnley accept a lower offer, which of course they don’t have to.

Selling Cornet would just about cover Vincent Kompany’s summer spending but it would see the Clarets lose a key player in the process.

There’s a lot for Burnley to weigh up right now as they near the start of the 2022/23 Championship season.