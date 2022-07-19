Marcus Tavernier latest: Middlesbrough stance reaffirmed but Spence’s move to Spurs could be a deciding factor

The latter two are said to be considering approaches for the Middlesbrough midfielder, whilst Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest have submitted bids.

But a report from TEAMtalk yesterday claimed that Boro had turned down these offers, understood to be worth around £10million.

TEAMtalk say that Middlesbrough are hoping for an auction to commence, with a fee of £15million desired.

Tavernier featured 44 times in the Championship last season, scoring five and assisting as many as Boro claimed an eventual 7th place finish.

Boro’s stance…

Writing for The Northern Echo, Scott Wilson recently revealed that Boro ‘remain determined’ to keep hold of Tavernier this summer.

Interestingly, Wilson goes on to write that Middlesbrough ‘do not have a financial need’ to sell Tavernier this summer, given Djed Spence’s now confirmed move to Tottenham.

Tavernier is under contract at the Riverside until 2024.

Spence sale a factor?

Tottenham Hotspur have finally sealed the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

The right wing-back’s proposed move to north London took a while to go through, and it was always expected to go through as well, so it shouldn’t alter Middlesbrough’s stance on Tavernier.

But, every club has their price and if Boro can claim £15million on Tavernier, it would give them a combined total of nearly £35million from player sales alone this summer with Spence’s move to Spurs said to be worth around £20million.

For Middlesbrough then, it seems like a waiting game. The onus is now on the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Everton and Leicester City to make a move, with Forest and Bournemouth clearly the two most keen sides.

Forest have already spent big this summer whilst the Cherries are yet to spend, so they could yet be readying a more sizeable bid for Tavernier.

Either way, the situation is a win-win for Middlesbrough – either they keep one of their star players or they make £15million from him, adding to the £20million gained from Spence’s move to Spurs.