League One club swoop in to sign 21-year-old after Tottenham Hotspur release

Portsmouth have completed the signing of goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi, who has put pen to paper on an initial one-year deal at Fratton Park.

Spurs made the decision to let go of Oluwayemi upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

It has freed the young shot-stopper to search for a new club as a free agent and now, it has been confirmed that Portsmouth have added the 21-year-old to their ranks ahead of the new campaign.

As announced on the club’s official website, Oluwayemi, who has spent time training with Danny Cowley’s side this summer and featured for Pompey against Havant and Waterlooville, has signed a one-year deal with a 12-month extension option.

He comes in to compete with loan man Josh Griffiths and Alex Bass for a starting spot, though the latter’s future at Fratton Park is uncertain.

Fits the profile…

Cowley showed last year he is willing to dip into the free agent market for young talents, recruiting the likes of Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid.

The move for Oluwayemi sees him continue to do so, giving the ‘keeper a chance to prove himself at Fratton Park after failing to make the grade with Spurs. It will be hoped he can push the likes of Griffiths and Bass and continue to develop his game under the tutelage of goalkeeper coach Joe Prodomo.

He is yet to gather significant experience of senior football with much of his game time coming in Spurs’ youth academy.

However, the move to Pompey will surely boost his prospects of gaining first-team experience as he moves into the next chapter of his career.