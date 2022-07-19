Latest Millwall news: Lions linked with Newcastle United outcast, Rowett provides injury update + more

Millwall’s 2022/23 campaign gets underway in less than two weeks now, with the Lions welcoming Stoke City in their opening fixture.

And Millwall fans will be hopeful that Gary Rowett can claim a win against one of his former clubs as they prepare for a top-six push.

Last season saw the Lions finish in 9th place of the Championship table, but after a decent summer in the transfer window, a play-off final could well be within their reach this time round.

And one name who could yet bolster Millwall’s promotion credentials is Dwight Gayle.

The Newcastle United striker remains in headlines as the Magpies look to offload him this summer, with a fresh report from Football Insider claiming that Millwall are one of a number of teams keen on the 32-year-old.

Elsewhere, one player who’s been linked with a move away from The Den in recent weeks is Dan McNamara.

QPR are keen on the right-back and have now seen two bids knocked back for the Irishman, with Rowett having this to say on the matter:

“It’s an interesting one really because of the level of the bids – I wouldn’t bid for a QPR young player for that sort of amount, because it’s not even going to be close to any kind of valuation.”

And Rowett recently spoke out about a couple of injuries within his squad, telling NewsAtDen about two possible injuries to George Honeyman and Mason Bennett, after both were missing from training on Monday.

“We’re hopeful that George will train on Tuesday and Mason might not be far behind,” Rowett said.

“We’ll probably have a debate on Mason as to whether we take a risk in the game on Wednesday. Again, a dead leg can sometimes be a bit nasty if you come back too quick.”

For Millwall then, the summer so far has been a positive one but there’s still room for more signings, and yet more optimism going into the new season.

In what is Rowett’s fourth campaign at the club, fans and of course Rowett himself will be hopeful of delivering at least a play-off finish in the 2022/23 campaign.