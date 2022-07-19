Latest Blackpool news: Second bid for Irish ace, Appleton keen on Liverpool man + more

Blackpool have been quite reserved in their approach during the transfer window so far.

However the Tangerines recruitment drive appears to have kicked into action over the last week or so, starting with making a second bid for Shamrock Rovers ace Andy Lyons.

The Irish Mirror reports that a bid in the region of €240,000 has been made after a first bid was rejected. However the Blackpool Gazette have revealed that Blackpool’s offer is still some way off the Irish side’s valuation.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, the Tangerines have genuine interest in Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers but an agreement isn’t ‘imminent’. A report from LancsLive states Blackpool have ‘made progress’ in their pursuit of the 19-year-old. Rogers had an excellent loan spell at Lincoln City in 2021 but is yet to prove his worth in the Championship.

The Blackpool Gazette have also played down the Tangerines chances of striking a deal for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. The Seasiders saw an initial bid for the 21-year-old knocked back by the Owls. Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore also made it clear that a move is unlikely. Matt Scrafton said in the report that it would be the “hardest deal to pull off”.

Blackpool appear to be interested in using the loan market in this window with Lewis Fiorini already coming through the door. as per MailOnline. Michael Appleton is apparently keen on Liverpool defender Rhys Williams, as per MailOnline. The 21-year-old has Championship experience having played seven times for Swansea City last season. Williams has also featured 19 times for Liverpool.

Blackpool open their 2022/23 campaign with a home tie against Reading. It will be Appleton’s first competitive game in charge a fans will be excited to see what he can do.