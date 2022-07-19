Latest Blackburn Rovers news: Brighton man linked, transfer target nearing Scottish move + more

Blackburn Rovers have less than two weeks until their season opener v QPR, with Jon Dahl Tomasson having endured a very quiet first summer in charge.

Change is in the air at Ewood Park. Tomasson is the man in charge and the club also has a new director of football in Gregg Broughton.

But so far this summer, Rovers have been very quiet.

The club has a number of positions which need strengthening after this summer’s departures and one such position is centre-back.

Liverpool’s Ben Davies has been heavily linked with a summer move to Blackburn but now, reports say that the 26-year-old is off to Rangers.

Since, Rovers have been linked with Brighton midfielder Taylor Richards.

The 21-year-old is wanted by both QPR and Blackburn, and Brighton is a team which Rovers have had great success with in recent times having loaned in both Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra from the Seagulls last time round.

Meanwhile, Ben Brereton Diaz’s future remains a talking point.

Reports in Chile say that Leeds United and West Ham have made informal approaches for the striker, whilst Sevilla continue to be linked.

The Sun however says that Sevilla are only willing to pay half of Rovers’ £20milion valuation.

Lastly, Blackburn wonderkid Ashley Phillips is yet to sign a professional contract with the club – he turned 17 last month and is said to have previously agreed to sign a deal with the club.

The arrival of Tomasson and Broughton has given Rovers fans optimism for the future. But this summer has been a cause for concern so far with many teams in the Championship making lots of impressive signings.

There’s still time for Blackburn to get some deals over the line, but the clock is ticking.