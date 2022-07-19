‘If I’m being honest…’ – Millwall boss Rowett addresses QPR’s links to Dan McNamara

Millwall boss Gary Rowett says QPR’s bids for Dan McNamara are ‘not even’ close to the club’s valuation.

QPR are in pursuit of Millwall right-back McNamara.

The R’s are said to have submitted two bids for the 23-year-old now, with the second worth around £300,000.

West London Sport have recently revealed that QPR remain keen on McNamara, who is in the final year of his Millwall contract, but Lions boss Rowett has now had his say.

He told London News Online of the situation:

“I think there has been a couple of offers [from QPR]. First and foremost Danny is our player and we want him to continue to be our player, he has developed really well.

“For me, when you have got a young player who has done really well you want them to progress and be part of your plans. He’s a player the fans like a lot and we like a lot – you don’t want those sort of players to leave.

“It’s an interesting one really because of the level of the bids – I wouldn’t bid for a QPR young player for that sort of amount, because it’s not even going to be close to any kind of valuation.”

Millwall are reportedly keen to extend McNamara’s stay. Rowett went on to say of those talks:

“At this moment in time I can’t imagine that changing. We want Danny McNamara to be our player and to develop and move forward with us. It’s a bit of a non-story, if I’m being honest.

“My focus is on Danny signing his contract. He’s been offered a good deal by the club and hopefully he’ll sign that contract soon.”

QPR boss Michael Beale is in the market for a right-back this summer.

Moses Odubajo has left the club leaving Osman Kakay as Beale’s only first-team right-back, and McNamara would obviously be a good addition.

The 23-year-old featured 37 times in the Championship last season, scoring two and assisting two.

Will QPR up their bid?

QPR don’t look likely to spend much more than £300,000 on a player who, this time next summer, will be a free agent.

The club are stringent when it comes to spending in the transfer market. But R’s fans will be pleased to see the club pursuing ambitious targets like McNamara.

Millwall clearly value the player and rate him highly. Rowett says he’s been offered a ‘good deal’ but McNamara’s caution in accepting the deal suggests that his head may well have been turned by QPR’s interest.

We’ll surely hear more about this particular transfer soon, but right now both clubs’ focus will surely be on the new season.