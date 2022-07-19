Gary Rowett offers Millwall injury update as duo miss out on training

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he hopes George Honeyman and Mason Bennett will be able to return to training in the coming days after both sat out from Monday’s session.

Millwall faced both Dartford and Colchester United last week, emerging 2-0 and 1-0 winners in the respective games as Rowett and co continue to gear up for the new Championship campaign.

In the U’s clash at the weekend, both Honeyman and Bennett picked up knocks, while striker Tom Bradshaw missed out on the game after picking up an injury in the Dartford tie prior.

Now, Rowett has issued an update on the trio.

As quoted by News At Den, the Lions boss confirmed that while Bradshaw has been back in training, neither Honeyman or Bennett trained on Monday. It is hoped the former will return today (Tuesday) though, while the latter “might not be far behind”.

Rowett went on to insist that he doesn’t want to take any unnecessary risks with injuries, saying:

“At the moment, everyone’s had good training time, everybody’s had reasonably good match minutes, pretty similar apart from some of the younger ones.

“Therefore, we can afford to be sensible with one or two of the decisions we’re making, which is basically not to risk anyone getting a further injury and being out for longer.”

Ready for the new campaign…

After a strong season last time around, Millwall will be hoping they can endure a smooth end to pre-season to stand them in good stead for the early stages of the new campaign.

Avoiding making knocks and niggles worse by bringing players back too early will be important, so it makes sense for Rowett to be somewhat wary about bringing the likes of Bennett back when there are young players keen to make an impression.

It will be hoped Honeyman and Bennett can return to training soon as hoped though. A clash with Hammarby IF awaits the Lions on Wednesday, so it remains to be seen if either feature as their season-opening game against Stoke City moves closer and closer.