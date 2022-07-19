Cameron Archer latest: Aston Villa decision on the horizon as Preston and co await outcome

Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer asserted himself as one of the brightest talents in the country with his performances on loan at Preston North End in the second half of last season.

Ryan Lowe brought Archer to Deepdale on loan last season. The Villa man scored seven goals in 20 league outings for the Lilywhites, having been in scoring form for his national side this summer as well.

Archer scored in three consecutive matches for England’s U21 side last month, having joined up with Steven Gerrard’s first-tram for pre-season.

Who wants Archer?

A number of teams in the Championship have been linked with Archer, including West Brom, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Watford and QPR. But it seems like Preston North End are the most keen – club director Peter Ridsdale said of Archer last month:

“We have asked the question of Aston Villa. We have made it absolutely clear that, were he to be available for loan, we will match any other deal in the Championship to get him back.”

There is a lot of interest in #AVFC striker Cameron Archer including #RangersFC #Boro and #WatfordFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) June 10, 2022

QPR could now be a good bet for where Archer might end up this summer, given new manager Michael Beale’s ties to Villa Park.

The latest…

It was said all along that Gerrard wanted to take a look at Archer this summer. And now, a fresh report from The Athletic has revealed that Archer is indeed with the first-team in Australia this week, with a decision over his future set to ‘be made soon’.

For the likes of Preston North End then, they face an anxious wait to find out the availability of Archer this summer.

He’s certainly a player with potential and Gerrard has a big decision to make on his future – has Archer impressed enough in pre-season to warrant a place in Villa’s first-team, despite the arrival of several new attackers this summer? Or will he be sent out on loan to the Championship to continue his development?

This could be a decision that’s made close to, or after the start of the new season, but if a Championship club can land Archer on loan then it will be a real coup for them.