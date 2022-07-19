Callum O’Hare latest: Coventry City’s crazy price tag revealed as Burnley rumours rumble on

Coventry City playmaker Callum O’Hare has been at the centre of transfer speculation recently, with Burnley the side chasing him.

O’Hare put in another good shift last season, featuring in all but one of his side’s 46 league fixtures and racking up 13 goals contributions.

Now in his second season as a permanent Coventry player, O’Hare has established himself as one of the best creative midfield players in the Championship.

It’s easy to see why Burnley are interested, but the Clarets are yet to make any headway in their pursuit of the former Aston Villa man.

And it looks like Coventry City are doing all they can to keep the Clarets at bay – a recent report from CoventryLive has revealed that the Sky Blues ‘will not entertain a deal unless it runs towards double figures’.

Burnley are said to have had multiple bids for O’Hare rejected now – Football Insider said exactly this at the start of the month and CoventryLive’s recent report says that Burnley have since come back with ‘renewed bids’, but that those renewed offers are yet to meet Coventry’s valuation of O’Hare.

A sky high valuation…

Burnley have spent their fair share of money this summer. They spent £4million on Scott Twine and that valuation alone suggests that £10million for O’Hare is a bit pricey.

O’Hare, although a very good player, is yet to take the Championship by storm and warrant a double figure price tag.

Perhaps this is a ploy from Coventry City to get Burnley to up their offer for O’Hare, or to even drop their interest in the player altogether.

But the Sky Blues are certainly making life difficult for Burnley.

Coventry’s 2022/23 season gets underway with a trip to Sunderland later this month whilst Burnley travel to Huddersfield Town.