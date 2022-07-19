Burton Albion midfielder eyed up by Cheltenham Town

Burton Albion midfielder Terry Taylor has emerged as a target for League One rivals Cheltenham Town, it has been claimed.

Cheltenham Town have made five new signings so far this summer as they gear up for the new season under Wade Elliott’s management.

Shaun MacDonald, Tom Bradbury, Daniel Adshead, Dan N’Lundulu (loan) and Taylor Perry (loan) have all made their way to the Robins and now, it has been claimed signing number six is on their radar.

According to Football Insider (Transfer Live, 19.07.22), Burton Albion midfielder Taylor is on the radar.

It is claimed that the Brewers turned down a number of approaches for the 21-year-old earlier in the summer window but ‘now seem in a position’ where they would allow the youngster to head for pastures new.

The Wales U21s captain joined Burton Albion in February 2021 and has played 36 times for the club across all competitions. His action was limited last time around though, playing only 20 times in a stop-start campaign.

In need of a midfielder?

Taylor mainly operates as a defensive midfielder but Cheltenham Town are already pretty well-stocked in the middle of the park.

New signings Perry and Adshead are alongside the likes of Liam Sercombe, Ellis Chapman, Elliot Bonds and Dylan Barkers as options in midfield, so Elliott already has a good selection of options. However, if Football Insider’s report is to be believed, it seems the club are in the market for another player in the middle.

Although last season wasn’t Taylor’s best, he still has the best years of his career ahead of him at only 21.

The Aberdeen-born talent featured heavily for Wolves’ youth academy sides during his time at Molineux, also playing once for the first-team.