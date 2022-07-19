Brereton Diaz latest: West Ham and Leeds United testing the water but dark horse side cannot be forgotten

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz remains in headlines as we approach the start of the 2022/23 season.

Brereton Diaz, 23, has been linked with a move away from Blackburn Rovers for the best part of a year now.

The Chilean cult hero scored 22 goals in 37 Championship outings last season and has been mentioned alongside a number of top flight clubs.

But as the new season draws closer, it seems to be the same two Premier League clubs being mentioned alongside Brereton Diaz – Leeds United and West Ham.

Leeds’ Raphinha replacement? Moyes’ next Championship signing?

Barcelona have snapped up Raphinha from Leeds United. Reports in Chile say that Leeds approached Blackburn over the availability of Brereton Diaz straight after that, having initially enquired at the end of last season.

And the same report from Chilean outlet AS says that West Ham have also made an informal approach to Blackburn Rovers over Brereton Diaz.

David Moyes’ side look to be in the market for a striker this summer, and have a growing reputation for signing players from the English second tier.

Dark horses…

But one team who are well in the race to sign Brereton Diaz is Sevilla.

The Spanish giants have a long-term interest in Brereton Diaz, but a recent report from The Sun says that Sevilla are only willing to pay around £10million for the Chile international – half of Blackburn Rovers’ asking price.

The Sun’s report goes on to mention that Sevilla could have an upper-hand in the race to sign Brereton Diaz as they can offer the Blackburn man Champions League football next season, whilst also revealing that fellow Spanish sides Real Betis and Valencia are among a number of European sides keen.

For Blackburn then, a sale this summer might be their best bet given the fact that Brereton Diaz is out of contract next summer.

But new manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will surely want any potential sale to go through soon, so that he can hopefully be given some spending money during what’s been a very quiet summer for his side so far.