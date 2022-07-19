3 free agent strikers Middlesbrough should consider

Middlesbrough are in desperate need of a striker or two this summer and will be looking at all options available.

Middlesbrough have already signed two players on free transfers in Darragh Lenihan and Liam Roberts following the expiration of their contracts and so will continue to monitor the free agent market.

A striker is one of their priority positions this summer, and they have already been linked to a handful of names since the window opened. Yet the rumour mill has gone quiet on that front in recent weeks.

With that in mind, here’s three free agent strikers that Boro should consider this summer…

Lewis Grabban

12 goals and four assists in 24 starts was a better return than any Middlesbrough player managed last season. He has a proven track record in the second tier and would be a solid addition to the Boro ranks.

Having been let go from Nottingham Forest this summer as they prepare for life in the Premier League, Grabban is now a free agent and won’t be short of suitors. Middlesbrough should make a move on the 34-year-old, even if only for a season, as he does guarantee goals, something which Chris Wilder’s side are sorely lacking.

Daniel Sturridge

Although definitely a risk considering his poor injury record, a pay-as-you-play type of deal could prove beneficial to all parties. If he can maintain his fitness, Sturridge would be a huge asset to a team like Middlesbrough given his ability.

He most recently plied his trade at Perth Glory in the Australian A-League but could be handed an opportunity to return to English football if a club were willing to take a gamble. The 32-year-old boasts several years of top flight experience and has two Champions Leagues, one Premier League, and two FA Cup trophies under his belt.

Lys Mousset

Despite an injury hit campaign out on loan in Serie A with Salernitana last season, parent club Sheffield United parted company with the Frenchman this summer. He has shown he can score goals and even bagged three in four starts last season for the Blades before the loan switch to Italy.

He could be worth taking a punt on for Boro in the coming weeks and he is younger than the two aforementioned forwards at 26 years old and so does fit the mould of Middlesbrough’s recruitment model of signing players under 30.