3 free agent right-backs West Brom should consider as Bruce’s search for options rumbles on

West Brom remain in the market for a right-back, with Steve Bruce wanting to add competition for Darnell Furlong.

Furlong featured 41 times for West Brom in the Championship last season. He’s now been an important member of the Baggies side for the past three years but came under scrutiny from fans at times last season.

Bruce understandably wants to add depth in that area, with the likes of Kean Bryan who can play at right-back still injured.

Here, we look at three free agent right-backs West Brom should consider this summer…

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe is perhaps the best fit for West Brom. The former Blackburn Rovers man progressed through the club’s academy to become a mainstay in the side, racking up well over 150 league appearances before the age of 25.

Now a free agent, he’s had his suitors this summer, but Wigan Athletic look to be chasing a deal for the Namibian as it stands.

He’d certainly add quality to West Brom’s ranks, as well as Championship experience and hat youthful energy too.

Cyrus Christie

Now a free agent after being released by Fulham, Christie spent the second half of last season on loan with Swansea City where he thoroughly impressed, scoring three and assisting four in 23 league outings.

Still an international with the Republic of Ireland, he’s been linked with a number of clubs this summer including Swansea, Preston North End and even Nottingham Forest.

But he remains a free agent, and a talented one at that.

Martin Kelly

A former Liverpool youngster, Kelly has just been released by Crystal Palace after eight years with the club.

He racked up more than 100 league appearances for the club during that time but rapidly dropped out of favour over the past two seasons, featuring just once in the Premier League during that time.

At 32 years old he’s still a player with years left ahead of him, and given his Premier League experience with Palace, he’s certainly a decent name on the free agent market right now.