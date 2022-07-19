24-year-old Burnley ace wanted by Championship, League One clubs

Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips is attracting transfer interest from clubs in the Championship and League One, Lancs Live has said.

Burnley recruited Phillips back in August 2019, snapping him up after spells with Norwich City and Liverpool failed to bear much fruit.

Since then, the 24-year-old has spent much of his time with the Clarets out on loan, impressing in three separate stays with Morecambe. The 2021/22 campaign saw his best season to date, managing seven goals and eight assists in 42 games from midfield.

Now, ahead of the new campaign, it is said that Phillips is drawing interest from elsewhere.

Lancs Live has said that teams in both the Championship and League One are keen on the Garstang-born midfielder.

The report states that either a permanent or temporary move is a possibility, though those at Turf Moor have been impressed with him. However, his fate remains undecided and with question marks surrounding his chances of game time, other clubs have been put ‘on alert’.

Room for Phillips?

Despite the additions of Samuel Bestien and Josh Cullen, if Phillips has impressed enough to warrant a first-team spot, there could be room for him to get some game time under Vincent Kompany.

As it stands, the two new additions are alongside Jack Cork and Josh Brownhill as the main options with Ashley Westwood sidelined.

It would be a real sign of the club’s faith in Phillips if they were to keep him on board, but at 24, the midfielder will surely want assurances over game time. He really impressed with Morecambe last season and it would be a shame to let the momentum built up go to waste.