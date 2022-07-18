Update emerges on Blackburn Rovers’ bid to secure top youngster’s future amid Tottenham Hotspur interest

Blackburn Rovers youngster Ash Phillips is yet to sign a professional deal with the club despite a previous agreement between the relevant parties.

Blackburn Rovers‘ youth academy has produced some promising players in years gone by, and Phillips looks as though he could end up being the pick of the bunch.

The 17-year-old is waiting on his competitive debut for the first-team but he has already thoroughly impressed at the heart of the U23s defence. He was in and around the senior picture under Tony Mowbray and has featured for Jon Dahl Tomasson in pre-season.

At the start of the 2021/22 season, it was reported that Phillips had already agreed a professional deal in principle with Rovers that could come into action when he turned 17.

However, a new report from the Lancashire Telegraph has said that the contract is yet to be signed.

Phillips turned 17 towards the end of last month and while talks are ongoing, the deal is unsigned as it stands.

The report adds that the situation ‘will only offer encouragement’ to the other clubs keen on Phillips, with the previously linked Tottenham Hotspur mentioned again.

One to hold onto…

Having impressed at youth level for both Blackburn Rovers and England, Phillips looks as though he has a really bright future ahead of him.

Rovers will be hoping he can make his breakthrough at Ewood Park rather than being snapped up and taken elsewhere, and the resolution of his professional deal would be a big step in the right direction to ensure he can make that step up to senior football in Lancashire.

Tomasson has taken the change to cast his eyes over the defensive wonderkid in pre-season, so it will be interesting to see how his situation develops.